HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina football added six student-athletes Wednesday on signing day, according to the university.

All six people who have signed play defense, the university said in a news release.

The following players signed:

Wyatt Gedeon (6’1″, 235 lbs) — LB Avon Lake, Ohio — St. Edward High School

(6’1″, 235 lbs) — LB Spencer Kishbaugh (6’3″, 210 lbs) — LB Berwick, Pennsylvania — Berwick Area High School

(6’3″, 210 lbs) — LB Derrick Maxey III (5’11”, 180 lbs) — DB Atlanta, Georgia — Hapeville Charter Career Academy

(5’11”, 180 lbs) — DB Dairo Melendez Jr (6’0″, 280 lbs) — DL Miami, Florida — Immaculata-La Salle High School

(6’0″, 280 lbs) — DL Matt Scicchitano (6’4″, 280 lbs) — DL Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania — Mount Carmel Area High School

(6’4″, 280 lbs) — DL Laurence Sullivan Jr (5’10”, 185 lbs) — DB Vicksburg, Mississippi — Vicksburg High School (East Mississippi Community College)

(5’10”, 185 lbs) — DB

“The players, it’s such a great feeling when you talk to them on the phone, you talk to their families, after they’ve signed their scholarship papers, and they send them in,” new head coach Tim Beck said in a Wednesday news conference. “I talked to one young man and I could feel his smile ear to ear on the phone, what a great feeling that is and how blessed they feel and just honored to be part of the program.”

Beck was asked about the players signing even after changes to the coaching staff and the roster.

“I want guys that want to be here,” Beck said. “There were some guys that chose not to. That’s OK. I want guys that want to play here. They want to go out and wear the teal and go out there and battle and fight for the people of Conway and the city and the fans. That’s what I want and that’s what these guys are.”

For more on the signees, visit the Coastal Carolina sports website.