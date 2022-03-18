CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a record-setting 14 Chanticleers take part at the 2022 Pro Day in front of representatives from all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams, as well as representatives from teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL).
Fans can purchase 2022 season football tickets online by visiting www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets or by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX.
Below are the unofficial results for the 14 Chanticleer participants:
C.J. Brewer
Height: 6’1.6”
Weight: 288
Wingspan: 75.1 inches
Arm Length: 31.4 inches
Hand Size: 9.3 inches
40-yard dash: 5.03 / 4.94
5-10-5: 4.83
3-Cone: 7.90
Bench Press: 24
Vertical Jump: 28 inches
Broad Jump: 9 feet
Kameron Brown
Height: 6’2.3”
Weight: 218
Wingspan: 79.4 inches
Arm Length: 32.875 inches
Hand Size: 9.6 inches
40-yard dash: 4.69 / 4.63
5-10-5: 4.52
3-Cone: 7.34
Bench Press: 12
Vertical Jump: 32 inches
Broad Jump: 10 feet
Derick Bush
Height: 5’11.2”
Weight: 194
Wingspan: 75.5 inches
Arm Length: 30.7 inches
Hand Size: 8.625 inches
40-yard dash: 4.59 / 4.58
5-10-5: 4.57
3-Cone: 7.64
Bench Press: 13
Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10.4 feet
Teddy Gallagher
Height: 6’0.1”
Weight: 225
Wingspan: 74.2 inches
Arm Length: 30.3 inches
Hand Size: 9.3 inches
40-yard dash: 4.90 / 4.95
5-10-5: 4.52
3-Cone: 7.65
Bench Press: 25
Vertical Jump: X
Broad Jump: X
Kendricks Gladney Jr.
Height: 5’10.6”
Weight: 209
Wingspan: 74 inches
Arm Length: 31.4 inches
Hand Size: 9.2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.65 / 4.58
5-10-5: 4.45
3-Cone: 7.47
Bench Press: 19
Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9.16 feet
Jeffrey Gunter
Height: X
Weight: 256
Wingspan: X
Arm Length: X
Hand Size: X
40-yard dash: X
5-10-5: X
3-Cone: X
Bench Press: 30
Vertical Jump: X
Broad Jump: X
Jaivon Heiligh
Height: 6’0.4”
Weight: 202
Wingspan: 76.4 inches
Arm Length: 32 inches
Hand Size: 9.3 inches
40-yard dash: 4.66 / 4.63
5-10-5: 4.46
3-Cone: 7.19
Bench Press: 14
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 9.9 feet
Shermari Jones
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 213
Wingspan: 74.4 inches
Arm Length: 31.2 inches
Hand Size: 9.6 inches
40-yard dash: 4.56 / 4.55
5-10-5: 4.44
3-Cone: 7.52
Bench Press: 20
Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10.2 feet
Silas Kelly
Height: 6’3.4”
Weight: 229
Wingspan: 76.4 inches
Arm Length: 31.4 inches
Hand Size: 9.6 inches
40-yard dash: 4.66 / 4.62
5-10-5: 4.41
3-Cone: 7.45
Bench Press: 23
Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10.2 feet
Greg Latushko
Height: 5’8.6”
Weight: 201
Wingspan: 70.2 inches
Arm Length: 29.5 inches
Hand Size: 9.0 inches
40-yard dash: 4.82 / 4.83
5-10-5: 4.55
3-Cone: 7.52
Bench Press: 12
Vertical Jump: 31 inches
Broad Jump: X
Isaiah Likely
Height: X
Weight: 238
Wingspan: X
Arm Length: X
Hand Size: X
40-yard dash: 4.80 / 4.85
5-10-5: X
3-Cone: 7.33
Bench Press: 15
Vertical Jump: XX
Broad Jump: 10.3 feet
Myles Olufemi
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 216
Wingspan: 75.3 inches
Arm Length: 31.4 inches
Hand Size: 9.2 inches
40-yard dash: 4.75 / 4.78
5-10-5: 4.71
3-Cone: 7.57
Bench Press: 10
Vertical Jump: 36 inches
Broad Jump: 9.4 feet
Alex Spillum
Height: 6’1.7”
Weight: 188
Wingspan: 75.5 inches
Arm Length: 31.3 inches
Hand Size: 9.4 inches
40-yard dash: 4.50 / 4.56
5-10-5: 4.28
3-Cone: 6.96
Bench Press: 13
Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
Broad Jump: 10.6 feet
CJ Schrimpf
Height: 5’8.1”
Weight: 235
Wingspan: 70.2 inches
Arm Length: 29.1 inches
Hand Size: 8.7 inches
40-yard dash: 5.44 / 5.62
5-10-5: X
3-Cone: X
Bench Press: X
Vertical Jump: 22.5 inches
Broad Jump: X
Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics