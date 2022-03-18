CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football had a record-setting 14 Chanticleers take part at the 2022 Pro Day in front of representatives from all 32 National Football League (NFL) teams, as well as representatives from teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Below are the unofficial results for the 14 Chanticleer participants:

C.J. Brewer

Height: 6’1.6”

Weight: 288

Wingspan: 75.1 inches

Arm Length: 31.4 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 5.03 / 4.94

5-10-5: 4.83

3-Cone: 7.90

Bench Press: 24

Vertical Jump: 28 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet

Kameron Brown

Height: 6’2.3”

Weight: 218

Wingspan: 79.4 inches

Arm Length: 32.875 inches

Hand Size: 9.6 inches

40-yard dash: 4.69 / 4.63

5-10-5: 4.52

3-Cone: 7.34

Bench Press: 12

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 10 feet

Derick Bush

Height: 5’11.2”

Weight: 194

Wingspan: 75.5 inches

Arm Length: 30.7 inches

Hand Size: 8.625 inches

40-yard dash: 4.59 / 4.58

5-10-5: 4.57

3-Cone: 7.64

Bench Press: 13

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10.4 feet

Teddy Gallagher

Height: 6’0.1”

Weight: 225

Wingspan: 74.2 inches

Arm Length: 30.3 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 4.90 / 4.95

5-10-5: 4.52

3-Cone: 7.65

Bench Press: 25

Vertical Jump: X

Broad Jump: X

Kendricks Gladney Jr.

Height: 5’10.6”

Weight: 209

Wingspan: 74 inches

Arm Length: 31.4 inches

Hand Size: 9.2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.65 / 4.58

5-10-5: 4.45

3-Cone: 7.47

Bench Press: 19

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9.16 feet

Jeffrey Gunter

Height: X

Weight: 256

Wingspan: X

Arm Length: X

Hand Size: X

40-yard dash: X

5-10-5: X

3-Cone: X

Bench Press: 30

Vertical Jump: X

Broad Jump: X

Jaivon Heiligh

Height: 6’0.4”

Weight: 202

Wingspan: 76.4 inches

Arm Length: 32 inches

Hand Size: 9.3 inches

40-yard dash: 4.66 / 4.63

5-10-5: 4.46

3-Cone: 7.19

Bench Press: 14

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 9.9 feet

Shermari Jones

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 213

Wingspan: 74.4 inches

Arm Length: 31.2 inches

Hand Size: 9.6 inches

40-yard dash: 4.56 / 4.55

5-10-5: 4.44

3-Cone: 7.52

Bench Press: 20

Vertical Jump: 33.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10.2 feet

Silas Kelly

Height: 6’3.4”

Weight: 229

Wingspan: 76.4 inches

Arm Length: 31.4 inches

Hand Size: 9.6 inches

40-yard dash: 4.66 / 4.62

5-10-5: 4.41

3-Cone: 7.45

Bench Press: 23

Vertical Jump: 38.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10.2 feet

Greg Latushko

Height: 5’8.6”

Weight: 201

Wingspan: 70.2 inches

Arm Length: 29.5 inches

Hand Size: 9.0 inches

40-yard dash: 4.82 / 4.83

5-10-5: 4.55

3-Cone: 7.52

Bench Press: 12

Vertical Jump: 31 inches

Broad Jump: X

Isaiah Likely

Height: X

Weight: 238

Wingspan: X

Arm Length: X

Hand Size: X

40-yard dash: 4.80 / 4.85

5-10-5: X

3-Cone: 7.33

Bench Press: 15

Vertical Jump: XX

Broad Jump: 10.3 feet

Myles Olufemi

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 216

Wingspan: 75.3 inches

Arm Length: 31.4 inches

Hand Size: 9.2 inches

40-yard dash: 4.75 / 4.78

5-10-5: 4.71

3-Cone: 7.57

Bench Press: 10

Vertical Jump: 36 inches

Broad Jump: 9.4 feet

Alex Spillum

Height: 6’1.7”

Weight: 188

Wingspan: 75.5 inches

Arm Length: 31.3 inches

Hand Size: 9.4 inches

40-yard dash: 4.50 / 4.56

5-10-5: 4.28

3-Cone: 6.96

Bench Press: 13

Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 10.6 feet

CJ Schrimpf

Height: 5’8.1”

Weight: 235

Wingspan: 70.2 inches

Arm Length: 29.1 inches

Hand Size: 8.7 inches

40-yard dash: 5.44 / 5.62

5-10-5: X

3-Cone: X

Bench Press: X

Vertical Jump: 22.5 inches

Broad Jump: X

