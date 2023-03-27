CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Season tickets for this fall’s Coastal Carolina University football games are now on sale, the school said.

The 2023 season featuring six games at Brooks Stadium will be the first under new head coach Tim Beck. The home schedule includes a Thursday, Sept. 21, contest against Georgia State, which is set to air on the ESPN platforms.

The Chanticleers have three straight home games in September, including Sept. 9 against Jacksonville State, Sept. 16 against Duquesne and Sept. 21 against Georgia State.

After that, CCU will host Marshall on Oct. 28, Texas State on Nov. 11 and James Madison on Nov. 25.

Season ticket prices are listed in the charts below:

Section Ticket Price CAF Donation^ Total TEAL $120 $80 $200 BRONZE $120 $50 $170 BLITZ $120 $35 $155 MYRTLE BEACH FAMILY GOLF FAMILY ZONE (Section 300) $175 $50 $225 YOUNG ALUMNI $120 $0 $120 * * includes additional perks listed above; ^ student-athlete enhancement contribution

There are four payment installment options available for 2023 plans. Payments will be processed on the last business day of each month through July. Options are shown in the chart below.

Payment Plan Type Dates 5 Month March 30, April 29, May 31, June 30, July 29 4 Month April 29, May 31, June 30, July 29 3 Month May 31, June 30, July 29 2 Month June 30, July 29

Tickets are available online at www.GoCCUsports.com/tickets. Season ticket holders who want to upgrade their seats or add additional should tickets should call the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.

Coastal Carolina opens its season Sept. 2 on the road at UCLA. CCU also plays at Georgia Southern on Sept. 30, at Appalachian State on Oct. 10, at Arkansas State on Oct. 21, at Old Dominion on Nov. 4., and at Army on Nov. 18.