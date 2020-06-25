Coastal Carolina golfers compete at Myrtle Beach Collegiate Tournament

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – College golf is back, kind of.

GolfWeek and Play Golf Myrtle Beach partnered to offer the summer’s first 54-hole tournament for college athletes from all over the United States.

The event tee’d off on Wednesday and will run through Friday, with more than 100 participants and 2 different divisions, one for the men and one for the women.

Three Coastal Carolina golf members, Holden Grigg (sophomore) , States Fort (senior) , and Connor Newton (junior) are entered in the match.

“It’s great to get to represent the hometown team,’ said Fort, ‘I wish the general public could have come out and watch, because I am sure we would have gotten a few more people out here.”‘

The tournament has set rule changes to comply with social distancing.