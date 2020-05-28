Coastal Carolina graduate is ‘putt’ing the fun into golf

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – It’s that time of the year again where people will flock to golf courses. Before we know it, technique frustrations will start to set in – But that doesn’t have to happen.

Coastal Carolina graduate Tom Saguto has a solution. He is a PGA member and the founder of Saguto Golf, which offers online tips. His unique mixture of business and music has taken the golf world by storm.

“When I got in front of the camera I noticed the more I’ve played live and gone out….I just stopped caring,’ said Saguto, ‘That’s what happened with that video that went big.'”

Saguto’s online following has nearly tripled the past three months. Followers have inquired lesson from as far as Portugal.

“I thought four thousand miles away, no way I’ve never done this…. with a month of working together, he came out of hibernation. He couldn’t believe how far the ball was going.”