Coastal Carolina guard Devante Jones declares for NBA draft

CONWAY (WBTW) – In a social media post this afternoon, Coastal Carolina guard Devante Jones said he’s declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. Jones will not hire an agent, therefore he can possibly return to Conway for his senior season.

Jones has been one of the best ever to strap on a CCU uniform. He’s scored over 1000 career points and over the course of the last 3 seasons has averaged 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

The New Orleans native was also named the Sun Belt Conference player of the year for the 2020-2021 season as he helped Coastal advance all the way to the CBI championship game in March.