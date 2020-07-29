Coastal Carolina Hall of Famer Violet Meade passes away at 87

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina Sasser Athletic Hall of Famer Violet Meade passed away on July 24 at the age of 87.

A native of Bluefield, Va. and longtime resident of Surfside Beach S.C., Meade was a Professor Emeritus of physical education who taught many over the course of 35 years at Bluefield College, Radford University, Duke University, University of South Carolina, and Coastal Carolina University. She was one of the first to educate students to become physical education teachers for special needs students.

Her love for teaching included the first annual Special Olympics in Horry County, S.C.

Inducted into CCU’s George F. “Buddy” Sasser Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992, she was a pioneer in women’s college athletics. One of the first women coaches in volleyball and basketball, Meade developed the women’s basketball, volleyball, and tennis programs at Coastal Carolina, establishing the foundation for many Chanticleer female student-athletes.

A service to celebrate Meade’s life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at noon (12 p.m.) in her hometown at Memorial Baptist Church. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service. She will be laid to rest at Grandview Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Special Olympics.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics