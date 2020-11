The CCU football team moved from 25th to 20th this week in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football (6-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) program continues to make history.

The Chanticleers move to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, No. 16 by USA Today Sports.

The latest ranking surpasses the previous Sun Belt record of No. 19 set last season by Appalachian State.

Coastal returns to Brooks Stadium to host South Alabama (3-3, 2-1 Sun Belt), on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.