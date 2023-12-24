HONOLULU, HAWAI’I (WBTW) — Behind three passing touchdowns from redshirt freshman quarterback Ethan Vasko and two forced turnovers by the defense, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers defeated the San Jose State Spartans 24-14 in the 2023 Hawai’i Bowl.

The first half was a slow one, with the teams only combining for seven total points, courtesy of a touchdown toss from Vasko to fifth-year senior tight end Matt Alaimo. It was the lowest-scoring first half in Hawai’i Bowl history, according to ESPN.

The defense came out stingy in the second half, forcing a fumble on the Spartans’ second offensive possession. Coastal Carolina didn’t waste the opportunity, going 87 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 2-yard touchdown pass from Vasko to redshirt junior tight end Kendall Karr.

The Chanticleers forced another fumble on the Spartans’ ensuing possession, scoring a field goal in response to take a commanding 17-0 lead.

They couldn’t get too comfortable, however, as San Jose State marched down for a 75-yard touchdown drive on just five plays. The Spartans then forced a three-and-out, scoring another touchdown to make it just a 17-14 Coastal Carolina advantage.

Vasko and company did not fall victim to the moment, going on a methodical 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, courtesy of an 8-yard toss from Vasko to sixth-year wide receiver Sam Pinckney.

Pinckney paced the Chanticleers’ passing attack, catching eight passes for 123 receiving yards. He extended his NCAA record to 58 games with a reception, per the Associated Press.

Vasko, making just his fourth career start, completed 20 of 33 passes for 199 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the Chanticleers in rushing with 50 yards on 17 carries.

Coastal Carolina finishes its first season under head coach Tim Beck at 8-5, while San Jose State drops to 7-6, snapping its 6-game winning streak in the process.