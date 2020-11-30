Coastal Carolina & Liberty to kickoff at 2pm on Saturday, December 5

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Coastal Carolina junior wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh has been added to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc., the Florida-based creator and sponsor of the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, announced on Monday. The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season's outstanding FBS receiver. Any player regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver. In his third season at Coastal Carolina, Heiligh once again leads the team in receptions with 41, receiving yards with 682, and receiving touchdowns with eight. He is averaging 16.6 yards per catch this season and has twice hauled in two touchdown passes in the same game in wins over Georgia State (Oct. 31) and Texas State (Nov. 28). The Florida native posted back-to-back 100-yard receiving games with 108 yards at Louisiana (Oct. 14) and 107 yards in the win over Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) and has caught at least one pass in 24-straight games dating back to his freshman season in 2018. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please see BiletnikoffAward.com/voters. The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened has opened the 2020 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (ten receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner. The correlation between Biletnikoff Award winners and stardom in the National Football League is nearly uniformly consistent. Past Biletnikoff Award winners include Calvin Johnson, Randy Moss, Michael Crabtree, Amari Cooper, the late Terry Glenn, and Larry Fitzgerald. The 2020 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman George Avant, Jr., keynoter and college hall of famer Chad Hennings, and college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, March 6, 2021. The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the pro and college football halls of fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders. He caught 589 passes for 8,974 yards and 76 touchdowns in his 14-year Raiders career from 1965 through 1978. Fred was the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XI.

Courtesy - Coastal Carolina Athletics