Coastal Carolina & Louisiana football moved to October 14th

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina and Louisiana athletic departments, in collaboration with the Sun Belt Conference, have agreed to move the football game between the Chanticleers and No. 23-nationally ranked Ragin’ Cajuns scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 10, to Wednesday, Oct. 14 due to the potential impact of Hurricane Delta in the Lafayette, La. area. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Taking into consideration the possibility of damaged or unsafe facility conditions following the hurricane, Louisiana and Coastal Carolina have agreed to potentially move the site of the rescheduled game to Conway, S.C.

A determination on that move, if necessary, would be made prior to the conclusion of the weekend as conditions in Lafayette are assessed.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, the game was moved up one week to Oct. 10 after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matchup against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was postponed.

The Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns will be meeting for the third time in program history, with the visiting team winning the previous two meetings. The last time that Coastal went to Lafayette, the Chants defeated Louisiana 30-28 on Sept. 22, 2018.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics