Coastal Carolina men’s soccer releases 2021 fall schedule

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina University men’s soccer head coach Shaun Docking has finalized the 2021 fall schedule which will see the Chants play 17 contests with 11 of those being played at the CCU Soccer Stadium.

Along with the new season also comes a new conference for the Chanticleers, as CCU will open play in 2021 as members of one of the toughest men’s soccer conferences in all of NCAA in Conference USA.

The Chants will face seven teams that were ranked or receiving votes in the 2020 United Soccer Coaches (USC) final poll, and what could be perhaps the toughest schedule the Chanticleers have ever played.

“We are very excited to be playing in one of the top two conferences in all of NCAA Division 1,” commented Docking. “The quality of the teams from top to bottom is second to none when it comes to C-USA men’s soccer.”

The 2021 season will begin with three exhibition matches starting with a home event with ACC and national-power Duke on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. ET, following by a second home exhibition match versus Francis Marion on Aug. 18, also at 7 p.m. ET.

The Chants will play a final exhibition match against an old foe when they travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. to face Wake Forest on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The Demon Deacons defeated the Chants 3-2 in the second round of the 2020 NCAA Men’s Soccer National Championship this past spring and finished last season ranked sixth nationally.

The regular season will start at home, which will also be the Chants’ first C-USA match when CCU will host Kentucky on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET. The Wildcats finished last season ranked 16th in the nation in the final USC Poll.

It will not get any easier for the Chants as they hit the road for their next three contests starting with an Aug. 29 road affair against an old Big South Conference foe in High Point, ranked 23rd in last season’s final poll and reigning champions of the Big South Conference. The match is set for 6 p.m. ET.

The next road match just happens to be against a new conference foe and the reigning 2020 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer National Champions, the Marshall Thundering Herd. The conference match is set to take place in a Sept. 4 showdown at 6 p.m. ET.

The final match of the three-game road swing will be at an old in-state rival and now conference rival, South Carolina. The Gamecocks and Chants will play at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 11 in Columbia, S.C.

Following the three-match road trip, the Chants are scheduled to play eight of their next 10 games at home. That stretch will begin play with another in-state foe in USC Upstate on Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.

The first of two road matches over that 10-match stretch will be a conference match at Old Dominion on Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. ET, before returning home to face both Florida Atlantic on Sept. 21 and UNC Greensboro (RV in 2020) on Sept. 28 with both matches slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

CCU will then host what may be its biggest home match of the season when the Clemson Tigers visit Conway for an Oct. 5 match scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Clemson finished last season as the seventh-ranked team in the nation.

The Chants will host a fourth consecutive home match, which will also be their third consecutive match against a nationally-ranked team from last season in (No. 20) Charlotte. The 49ers and Chants will face off Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida International will be the final regular-season road match for the Chants as they travel to Miami for an Oct. 19 C-USA affair against the Panthers and former longtime Coastal assistant coach and player Kyle Russell who is now the head coach at FIU. The road tilt is scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET first kick.

The Chants will host their final three regular-season games of the season beginning with their final conference game of the year against UAB on Oct. 26. CCU will then see Northern Kentucky travel down to Conway for an Oct. 30 match kickoff before wrapping up the regular-season slate at home against another long-time rival in the College of Charleston on Nov. 3. All three matches will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

CCU will then set its sights on the 2021 Conference-USA Men’s Soccer Championship slated for Nov. 10-13 at Transamerica Field in Charlotte, N.C. All match times will be released at a later date.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics