CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A different season, a different head coach, a different location, and the result was still the same for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers against James Madison in a 56-14 defeat.

Coastal Carolina entered the game with lofty expectations, needing either a win over the Dukes (11-1, 7-1 SBC) or a loss by Sun Belt foe Appalachian State, whom Coastal defeated back in October.

Questions surrounded the Chanticleers at the quarterback position. The team had been without its starter Grayson McCall since suffering an injury against Arkansas State on Oct. 21.

McCall was named as a starter prior to the game, but it appeared to be a nod for senior day. Ethan Vasko made his third start as the signal caller.

The Dukes entered as 3.5 favorites over the Chanticleers. It proved to be too little, as JMU jumped out to a 28-0 halftime lead, stunning the Conway crowd of more than 16,000.

JMU didn’t take its foot off the gas, dropping another 28 in the second half behind six touchdowns from quarterback Jordan McCloud en route to a 56-14 shellacking.

The loss for the Chanticleers looked eerily similar to last year’s defeat against the Dukes, a game they lost 47-7 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

With Appalachian State defeating Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina (7-5, 5-3 SBC) missed out on the SBC championship game.

Bowl projections from CBS Sports have the Chanticleers facing Western Kentucky in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 23.