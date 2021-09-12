Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 16 in AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. – After making history with the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 ranked opponent at Brooks Stadium in front of a record-setting crowd last Friday night with a 49-22 win over Kansas out of the Big 12 Conference, the Coastal Carolina football team moved up one spot in both the Associated Press Top-25 Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Top 25 Poll this week.

The Chanticleers moved up to No. 16 in the AP Poll and climbed to No. 18 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. They were ranked No. 17 and No. 19, respectively, in last week’s polls.

With their top-25 ranking in both polls again this week, the Chants have now been ranked 14-straight weeks dating back to last season when CCU broke into the top 25 on Oct. 18, 2020.

Coastal (2-0) will hit the road for the first time this season this week, as the Chanticleers will travel north to take on the Buffalo Bulls (1-1) of the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Kickoff is set for noon ET and will be nationally televised on ESPN2.



Coastal’s No. 14 national ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season last year were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State’s final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

The Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records, and ranked in the top 25 in both the national polls for 10-straight weeks. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record.

COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETICS