CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tim Beck was named the new head football coach for Coastal Carolina University on Sunday, according to a news release.

Beck has 35 years of coaching experience and has spent 12 years as an offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and NC State, the release reads.

Coach Beck has successfully led NC State to three-consecutive eight-plus win seasons, according to the release. He has also led the Wolfpack to three-straight bowl appearances. He has coached in a postseason bowl game each year since 2007.

“I have known Tim since my return to coaching 13 years ago at Nebraska. He is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart,” said Chair of Athletics Joe Moglia. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that.”

Moglia also recognized former CCU football coach Jamey Chadwell for his commitment to the team over the years.

“I also want to thank Jamey [Chadwell] for the remarkable contribution he has made here at Coastal,” Moglia said in a statement. “I love him and his family, and wish him all the success and happiness as he moves on in his coaching career.”

Beck is ready to become part of the Chanticleer family.

“I could not be more excited to be the Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina University. The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family,” Beck said. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community.”

In 2020, Beck was recognized as the nation’s 8th best recruiter by 247Sports.com, the release reads. Beck is a three-time nominee for the notorious Broyles Award, an award given to the nation’s top assistant coach.