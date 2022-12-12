MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal, he confirmed on Twitter Monday.

“This has been extremely hard for me, but after much prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal to explore other opportunities,” McCall tweeted.

McCall added that he will play in the bowl game.

“It has been an absolute honor to be the quarterback at Coastal Carolina for the past three seasons,” he said. “I have enjoyed it more than anything, and I’ll never forget what it was like. Putting on that teal jersey is a special feeling I never took for granted.”

McCall thanked his teammates and coaches for “having my back and trusting me no matter what.” He also thanked his family and friends.

“No matter what happens, Conway is always home, and I’ll forever be a Chanticleer,” McCall said.