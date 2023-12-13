CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University standout quarterback Grayson McCall is headed north to play for the North Carolina State University Wolfpack, according to Yahoo Sports.

McCall, a three-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year at CCU, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal as a graduate transfer last month. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

McCall, who is from Indian Trail, North Carolina, led the Chanticleers to a No. 14 ranking at the end of the 2020 season, a year in which the CCU was 11-1.

McCall threw for 88 touchdowns and had just 14 interceptions during his time at CCU, which began in 2019. He previously entered the portal last year following head coach Jamey Chadwell’s departure before ultimately returning to the Chanticleers.

McCall has not placed since he was injured in the Chanticleers’ 27–17 win on Oct. 21 at Arkansas State.