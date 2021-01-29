Coastal Carolina returns to the diamond

CONWAY (WBTW) – It’s been awhile, but Coastal Carolina baseball is back.

On Friday the Chanticleers officially started the 2021 season with media day.

“My staff did a fantastic job . . . while the kids were away from us during the pandemic,” said head coach Gary Gilmore., “You know [we made] sure the workouts were [good] good, [and] that we could monitor them.”

Gilmore will be returning after taking time off to undergo cancer treatment.

Many of his players will too be returning, although Coastal won’t have much playing experience.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” said outfielder Parker Charvers, “I think not having those game reps especially last year. We had a lot of [new] players . . . that were going to have a big role.”

When it comes to deciding what players goes where, the coaching staff will rely on mostly on analytics.

“The philosophy is going to have to be basically what the Tampa Bay Rays do,” said Gilmore, “That’s script out games.. ‘Hey you got the first three innings. . .you’re the guy for three innings.'”

Regardless of how it shapes out, the student-athletes are just excited to be back together.

“We really miss being here, as a whole,” said pitcher Nick Parker, “Every now and then we would call each other during break, and it was just ‘Man I can’t [wait] to get back, [I] cant wait to get back.'”