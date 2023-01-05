CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tim Beck’s first game as head football coach at Coastal Carolina University couldn’t get much bigger.

The Chanticleers will open the 2023 season on the road on Sept. 2 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, the university announced Thursday. Beck is replacing Jamey Chadwell, who was named the head coach at Liberty.

The game against the Bruins, who finished 2022 with a 9-4 record after a loss to the University of Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, will be one of the Chanticleers’ four out-of-conference foes in 2023. The others include home games against Conference USA newcomer Jacksonville State on Sept. 9 and FCS opponent Duquesne on Sept. 16., and a road test against Army on Nov. 18. Coastal defeated Army 38-28 at Brooks Stadium in September.

The Chanticleers’ 2023 Sun Belt Conference schedule includes homes games against Marshall, James Madison, Georgia State and Texas State. CCU will travel to Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Georgia Southern and Arkansas State. The dates and times for conference games will be announced in the spring.

Coastal Carolina finished 2022 with a 9-4 mark, losing 53-29 to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. The Chanticleers were crowned champions of the Sun Belt’s East Division but lost to West Division champion Troy 45-26, in the league title game.

Coastal Carolina posted Sun Belt wins against Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Louisiana, Marshall, Appalachian State and Southern Mississippi, and out-of-conference wins against Army, Gardner Webb and Buffalo. Conference losses came against Old Dominion and James Madison.

Season tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale on Feb. 13. Based on the previously announced Brooks Stadium seating adjustment, the university said season ticket sales will be based on Chanticleer Athletic Foundation priority points rankings, which will be calculated based on donations through Jan. 27.

The university said it plans to provide more information soon to all 2022 season ticket holders to explain the process for securing 2023 season tickets.