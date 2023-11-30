CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are going bowling in Hawai’i this season.

The Chanticleers will face off against San Jose State in the Hawai’i Bowl on Dec. 23 in Honolulu. The game will be broadcast on ESPN with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff.

The contest will mark Coastal Carolina’s fourth-ever bowl game. The Chanticleers are 1-2 in bowl games in program history.

CCU finished the regular season at 7-5 with a 5-3 Sun Belt Conference record under first-year head coach Tim Beck.

San Jose State enters the game with a 7-5 record. The Spartans have won six straight after starting 1-5.

The news comes just a day after record-breaking CCU quarterback Grayson McCall announced his plans to enter the transfer portal.