CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class, which includes several non-student-athletes.

The following athletes will be inducted this fall:

Andrew Beckwith (baseball)

Ikeiylah Brown (women’s track and field)

Alex Cunningham (baseball)

Dock Doyle (baseball)

Jason Flanagan (men’s track and field)

De’Angelo Henderson (football)

Taylor Motter (baseball)

Lena Schaeffner (women’s golf)

In addition to the eight student-athletes, President Emeritus David DeCenzo will be inducted along with the football team’s first two head coaches, David Bennett and Joe Moglia.

The 2016 College World Series baseball team will be recognized the weekend of Nov. 12, according to the university. The team was inducted into the hall of fame in 2021.

More information about each of the inductees can be found on the CCU Sports website.