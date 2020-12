CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina Women’s Basketball is pausing all in-person activities due to COVID-19.

A COVID-19 positive test was found during routine testing, according to the university. The three remaining non-conference games have been cancelled.

The games against Coker, Converse, and Wake Forest won’t be played.

The team will look to return after Christmas and begin preparations for Sun Belt Conference play.