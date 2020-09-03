Coastal Carolina women’s soccer is counting down to game day on September 17th

CONWAY (WBTW) – While most colleges have put fall sports aside, Coastal Carolina University is gearing up for the season.

The women’s soccer program is scheduled to open up the 2020 season at home on Thursday, September 17.

The season will consist of 10-regular-season games against Sun Belt Conference opponents only, with all teams advancing to the conference tournament.

“It’s definitely going to make things a little bit more difficult,’ said junior forward Loranna Austin, ‘Playing them one time it’s one and done, where as if we lose the first time we have the opportunity to win the second time which is good.'”

Coastal’s final home game of the regular season will take place on Sunday, October 11, at noon against Georgia State.

This year’s Sun Belt Championship will take place in Foley, Alabama from November 4-8.

“We didn’t play a game in the spring, so our players are itching to play,’ said head coach Paul Hogan, ‘I think there is a lot of built up energy.'”