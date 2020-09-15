Coastal Carolina’s Grayson McCall named to Davey O’Brien List

Coastal Carolina redshirt freshman accounted for five touchdowns in the win over Kansas (Courtesy: Coastal Carolina)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Coastal Carolina football’s Grayson McCall was named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award’s Great 8 list for his performance in the week two win at Kansas last Saturday night.

Joining McCall on the week two award list were Micale Cunningham (Louisville), Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Jeff Sims (Georgia Tech), Frank Harris (UTSA), and Levi Lewis (Louisiana).

The National Quarterback of the Week will be announced on Wednesday.

Making his first career start, the redshirt freshman accounted for five touchdowns — three passing and two rushing — to lead the Chanticleers to a 38-23 season-opening road win at Kansas on Sept. 12.

It was the Chants’ second-ever win over a Power 5 opponent and second-straight victory over Kansas after defeating the Jayhawks 12-7 in Lawrence, Kan. last year.

McCall was 11-of-18 for 133 yards and three touchdowns via the passing game while connecting with six different receivers. He also rushed 11 times for 73 yards and two scores. Most importantly, McCall led an offense that totaled 318 yards, five touchdowns, and had no turnovers.

Any quarterback named to a Great 8 list during the season who was previously not named to the Davey O’Brien Award preseason watch list will be added to the midseason watch list and will be eligible to be voted a semifinalist for the National Quarterback of the Year.

The North Carolina native was also named a College Football Performance Award (CFPA) National Performer of the Week honorable mention and a Manning Award “Star of the Week”.

McCall and the Chanticleers will open up the home schedule on Friday, Sept. 18, versus the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics