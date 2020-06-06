Coastal Carolina’s Hamilton inks a professional deal overseas

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Coastal Carolina women’s basketball product, Naheria Hamilton, will start her professional career overseas.

The decorated center has signed to play with the Basketball SV Halle Lions.

Hamilton scored over 1,000 points in four years at Coastal, averaging 9.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

In her senior season Hamilton averaged a double-double with 10.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

She is Coastal’s all-time career block leader (212), and was named the 2019-20 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year.