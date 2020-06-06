Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers ready for MLB draft

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Major League Baseball draft is just a few days away.

Coastal Carolina’s Parker Chavers anticipates that he will hear his name called.

The junior outfielder underwent shoulder surgery in December, but is expected to be healthy.

He hasn’t played a game since October, leaving many questioning his ability.

“It’s going to be a challenge, obviously not [seeing] live pitching really since October or November,’ said Chavers, ‘but I mean everyone [has] been on a break for awhile.”

Charver’s is coming off of a 22-home run season in 2019.