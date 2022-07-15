MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Everyone had a role model growing up. For some it changed, for others it stayed the same.

For Coastal Carolina’s Eric Brown, it steadily evolved. The shortstop went from watching Colorado Rockies Jose Iglesias, to doing it better.

When Brown attended high school, he tried to copy Iglesias’s smooth moves on the field.

Now years later, Brown found his own moves to critique. Except this time, he will do it as a professional baseball player.

With the 2022 MLB Draft scheduled to start Sunday, Brown prepares to hear his name called. He is projected to be a first-round selection.