MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Sterling Johnson, has signed as a free agent with the New York Jets.

In his two year stint with the Chants, Johnson posted 65 total tackles, including 24 solo stops, in 23 games. In addition, he totaled 15.5 tackles-for-loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Before transferring to Coastal, he played three years at Clemson University. Johnson was apart of the 2016 National Championship team.