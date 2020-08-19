Coastal football adds Liberty to their 2020 schedule, teams will meet December 5

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football program announced on Friday an addition to its 2020 schedule, adding Liberty for a home game on Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium. Game time will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited for the chance to renew a great rivalry with Liberty,” said Matt Hogue , Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics. “I want to thank the Liberty athletic administration for working with us during this unique climate to add a game back to our schedule and create this opportunity for our football student-athletes to compete this season.”



The Sun Belt Conference is scheduled to host the 2020 football championship game on Dec. 5 between the East Division and West Division champions. However, per approval from the Sun Belt office, the date of the championship game may be adjusted if Coastal Carolina were to be one of the two teams to make the championship game.

The non-conference contest will be the 15th meeting between the two teams on the gridiron. The overall series is tied at 7-7 with Coastal having come out on top with a 42-7 home win over the Flames in the two team’s last matchup on Nov. 17, 2016.

To see Coastal’s updated schedule, click here.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics