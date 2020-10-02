Coastal football and Louisiana will now play October 10th at noon

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s Sun Belt Conference road game at Louisiana will now be played on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field. Kickoff is set for Noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPN2.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, the game was moved up one week after the Ragin’ Cajuns’ matchup against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was postponed.

The Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns will be meeting for the third time in program history, with the visiting team winning the previous two meetings. The last time that Coastal went to Lafayette, the Chants defeated Louisiana 30-28 on Sept. 22, 2018.

The nationally televised game will be the fourth-straight for the Chanticleers this season.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics