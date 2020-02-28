Coastal Football announces full 2020 schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The 2020 Coastal Carolina football schedule has been announced and for the first time in program history, the Chanticleers will play two Power 5 teams in the same season in South Carolina and Kansas. The 2020 slate also includes six home games, including the first-ever Power 5 opponent to visit Brooks Stadium in the Kansas Jayhawks, as well as non-conference road games at South Carolina and Eastern Michigan. The Chanticleers will also play a nationally televised Thursday night primetime game on ESPNU.



Kickoff times will be released at a later date once all Sun Belt Conference and television contractual requirements are completed. Special events such as Homecoming and Family Weekend, as well as promotions, will also be announced at a later date.



2020 Coastal Carolina football season tickets will go on sale on March 4. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, by going online to www.GoCCUsports.com and clicking on Tickets along the top menu bar or by visiting the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.



The Chanticleers will kick off the season at South Carolina. The meeting will the third all-time on the gridiron between the two in-state FBS schools and the second in the last three years.



Coastal will stay on the road for week two by making a return visit to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 12. The Chants dropped last year’s season opener to the Eagles 30-23 at Brooks Stadium.

CCU will open up the home portion of its 2020 slate with a non-conference contest versus FCS foe Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 19, before hosting Kansas out of the Big 12 on Saturday, Sept. 26. The Chants knocked off the Jayhawks by a score of 12-7 in Lawrence, Kan. last season for the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 program.

The home-stand will continue heading into the month of October, as CCU will open up Sun Belt Conference play versus Arkansas State on Saturday, Oct. 3, on the “Surf Turf”.

Following an open week, Coastal will continue Sun Belt play on the road at Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 17, before returning home to host Georgia Southern one week later on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Chants will once again be on Thursday night primetime this season on Oct. 29, as CCU will travel to Atlanta, Ga. to face off with the Georgia State Panthers on ESPNU.

Coastal will kick off the month of November at home versus South Alabama on Nov. 7, prior to hitting the road to take on the Troy Trojans the following week on Nov. 14.

Coastal’s final home game of the season will be against Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 21, before wrapping up the regular-season slate Thanksgiving Week at Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 28.

2020 Coastal Carolina Football Schedule

9/5 at South Carolina

9/12 at Eastern Michigan

9/19 Duquesne

9/26 Kansas

10/3 Arkansas State

10/17 at Louisiana

10/24 Georgia Southern

10/29 at Georgia State (ESPNU)

11/7 South Alabama

11/14 at Troy

11/21 Appalachian State

11/28 at Texas State

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics & Sun Belt Conference