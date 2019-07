Coastal Football Announces Preseason Practice Schedule

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football team will begin practice this week in preparation for the 2019 season. Below is a list of the days and their schedule all leading up to their first game on Saturday, August 31 against Eastern Michigan. That will be a home contest in the newly renovated Brooks Stadium at 3:30pm. All practices are weather permitting and subject to change throughout the month of August.

Thursday, Aug. 1 – Report Day/Media Day (No practice)

Friday, Aug. 2 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 3 – 3:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 4 – No Practice

Monday, Aug. 5 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 6 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 7 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 8 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 9 – 7:50 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 10 – 2:05 p.m. ET – Fan Appreciation Day

Sunday, Aug. 11 – OFF

Monday, Aug. 12 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 13 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 14 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Thursday, Aug. 15 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 16 – 9:45 a.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 17 – 12 p.m. ET (NOON)

Sunday, Aug. 18 – OFF