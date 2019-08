CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — First year head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Coastal football team hosted their first fan appreciation day at the new look Brooks Stadium.

Despite the hot temperatures the fans were treated to an hour long scrimmage with the 1st team offense and defense taking on each other. After the scrimmage the players signed autographs for fans.

The Chants will continue practice this week with game day against Eastern Michigan three weeks away.