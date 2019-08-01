Coastal Football holds media day ahead of first practice

CONWAY, SC – The Coastal Carolina football team and head coach Jamey Chadwell held media day on Thursday in the Norman Field House ahead of their first practice on Friday night. Chadwell was joined by 6 other players (Silas Kelly, Sterling Johnson, CJ Marable, CJ Brewer, Ethan Howard, and Shadell Bell.)

Director of Athletes Matt Hogue also spoke prior to Chadwell and players. He discussed the renovations to Brooks Stadium with the added seats, restrooms, and a new club level. This will bring the capacity to nearly 20,000 for football events.

The first official practice of the 2019 season will take place on Friday, August 2 at 7:50pm.

The first regular season home game will be on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30pm against Eastern Michigan.