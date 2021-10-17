Coastal Football Moves Up, Down in National Top 25 Rankings

CONWAY, S.C. – Despite having an open week this week, the Coastal Carolina football team moved up to No. 14 in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 Poll but dropped one spot to No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, it was announced on Sunday. The national ranking in both polls marks the 19th-straight week in which the Chants have been ranked in both the media and coaches top 25 polls.

The No. 14 national ranking in the AP Poll this week is the highest ranking for the Chants this season, while the No. 15 ranking in each of the last two weeks in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches poll was the highest in that poll this year.

Coastal also remained at No. 15 in the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation (FWAA-NFF) Super 16 poll this week.

Last season, CCU broke into the top 25 for the first time in the program’s FBS history on Oct. 18, 2020.



Coastal’s No. 14 national ranking in the final top 25 polls of the season last year were both Sun Belt Conference records, eclipsing Appalachian State’s final rankings of No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 19 in the AP poll in 2019.

In 2020, the Chanticleers were ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll, both of which were Sun Belt Conference records, and ranked in the top 25 in both the national polls for 10-straight weeks. The Chanticleers were also ranked as high as No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings, also a Sun Belt record. Coastal (6-0, 2-0 SBC), which has won six-straight games this season and 11-straight Sun Belt Conference games dating back to 2019, will hit the road for a key Sun Belt East Division matchup at Appalachian State (4-2, 1-1 SBC) on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in Boone, N.C. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.



COURTESY: COASTAL CAROLINA ATHLETICS