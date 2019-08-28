Coastal Football prepares for Eastern Michigan on Saturday

CONWAY (WBTW) – The Coastal football team will begin the 2019 season in 3 days when they host Eastern Michigan at Brooks Stadium at 3:30pm.

It’s a new season with a new head coach in Jamey Chadwell. He served as the interim coach in 2017 for Joe Moglia and then the offensive coordinator in 2018.

New this year, the renovations to Brooks Stadium. They have nearly doubled the seating with a second deck on the west side of the stadium. In addition to that a new club level and picnic area on that side. Brooks Stadium will now hold 20,000 people and host the Myrtle Beach Bowl in December of 2020.

The Chants will start Fred Payton at quarterback on Saturday. He’s armed with some play makers on offense like CJ Marable at running back. On defense CJ Brewer and Silas Kelly will lead the defensive line and linebacking core. The Front 7 should be a strength and hold down the oppositions running attack.

Coastal has won 8 straight home openers dating back to the 2011 season. Their last loss was in 2010 to Georgia Southern.