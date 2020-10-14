Coastal football prepares for Sun Belt battle against Louisiana on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football will play its fourth-straight nationally televised game on Wednesday night, Oct. 14, as the unbeaten Chanticleers will hit the road to take on undefeated and No. 21 nationally-ranked Louisiana at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

AMERICA’S TEAM

• With Wednesday night’s game at Louisiana set to air on ESPN, Coastal Carolina will have played all four of its games in 2020 on national television.

MOVED AGAIN

• Wednesday’s contest between the Chanticleers and Ragin’ Cajuns was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. However, the Sun Belt Conference office and the two teams agreed to move the game up to Oct. 10 with Louisiana postponing its game on Oct. 7 versus Appalachian State due to COVID-19 reasons.

• Hurricane Delta however had other plans, as the storm forced the game to move back to Wednesday, Oct. 14.

RECEIVING VOTES

• For the fifth-straight week, the Chanticleers earned votes in the USA Today Amway Coaches poll.

• Over the last two weeks, the Chants have received votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in the program’s young FBS history.

• This week, the Chants received the most points in their FBS program history with 48 points in the USA Today Amway Coaches poll and 38 in the AP Top 25 poll.

COASTAL IN CONFERENCE PLAY

• CCU is in its fourth year of playing a full Sun Belt Conference schedule after moving from the FCS level to the FBS level in 2016.

• The Chanticleers have gone 2-6 in conference play all three years that they have been in the Sun Belt Conference.

• Heading into this season, Coastal had gone an identical 3-9 at both home and on the road in conference play since 2017.

• Since the league went to two divisions in 2018, CCU is just 2-6 versus the East and now 3-6 against the West Divisions with its win last week over Arkansas State (Oct. 3).

NEW TERRITORY

• Coastal is off to a 1-0 start in conference play for the second time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017 (2018; 1-0).

• The Chants are looking to go 2-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday at Louisiana.

• CCU is 1-0 all-time at Cajun Field having defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns 30-28 (Sept. 22, 2018) in the two teams Sun Belt opener in 2018.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics