Coastal football prepares to host Sun Belt foe South Alabama on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The No. 15/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers return home this weekend to host the South Alabama Jaguars in a Sun Belt Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m. ET inside Brooks Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

NATIONALLY RANKED CHANTICLEERS

• For the third-straight week and the third time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were ranked in the top 25 nationally.

• CCU came in this week at No. 15 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports.

SUN BELT – HIGHEST CALLING

• The No. 15/16 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team made history on Nov. 1, 2020, as the Chanticleers became the highest nationally-ranked football team in Sun Belt Conference history.

• The Chanticleers were ranked No. 15 overall in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll in Week 9, eclipsing the previous Sun Belt record of No. 19 set by Appalachian State last season and Louisiana twice this year.

• In the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports, the Chants came in at No. 16 overall, surpassing the previous Sun Belt high of No. 18 set last year by Appalachian State in the Week 16 (Final) poll on Jan. 14.

AMERICA’S TEAM

• With Saturday night’s contest versus South Alabama (Nov. 7) set to air on ESPNU, Coastal Carolina will have played all seven of its games in 2020 on national television.

09/12/20 at Kansas Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

09/18/20 Campbell ESPN

10/03/20 Arkansas State ESPN2

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana ESPN

10/24/20 Georgia Southern ESPNU

10/31/20 at Georgia State ESPNU

11/07/20 South Alabama ESPNU

BUSTING THROUGH THE SUN BELT

• Coastal is off to a 4-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• The Chants are looking to go 5-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday versus South Alabama.

• Prior to this season, Coastal had not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.

YEAR CONFERENCE OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 4-0 6-0

• Coastal is breaking through this year in a big way, as the Chants have outscored their conference foes by 97 points (161-64) and are averaging 40.3 points per game in conference play.

GOING STREAKING

• Coastal’s current six-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.

2020

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

• The last time the Chants’ won six games in a row was in 2016, their last season playing a full FCS schedule when they won seven-straight games to end the season.

• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won seven-straight games and will be going for its eighth-straight win this week versus USA.

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

10/24/20 Georgia Southern W, 28-14

10/31/20 at Georgia State W, 51-0

HOMECOMING SUCCESS

• Saturday’s contest versus South Alabama will be Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming Game for 2020.

• The Chanticleers are 11-6 all-time at home on Homecoming Weekend, including winning five-straight games from 2012 to 2016.

• Since moving to the FBS and the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017, the Chants are just 1-2 in Homecoming Games with the lone win coming last year versus Troy (2019).

SERIES VERSUS USA

• Coastal Carolina is 0-1 all-time versus the South Alabama Jaguars on the gridiron.

11/23/18 at South Alabama L, 28-31

SCOUTING THE JAGUARS

• South Alabama is 3-3 overall this season and 2-1 in Sun Belt Conference play with home wins over Texas State (Oct. 17) and ULM (Oct. 24).

• The Jaguars are just 1-1 in road games this season and are coming off a 24-17 loss at Georgia Southern last Thursday night (Oct. 29).

• USA is averaging 25.2 points per game this season with most of their damage coming through the passing game with 13 touchdown passes.

• The quarterback duo of Desmond Trotter (66-96-2, 944 yds., 8 TDs) and Chance Lovertich (44-78-2, 607 yds., 5 TDs) have combined to complete 63.2 percent of their pass attempts for 1,551 yards and the 13 scores.

• The go-to-guys in the passing game have been Jalen Tolbert and Kawaan Baker who each have 32 catches on the season with Tolbert holding a slight 524 to 508 edge in receiving yards and Baker leading the team with six touchdown grabs.

• The rushing game for the Jaguars is Carlos Davis, as he has a team-high 117 carries for a team-leading 513 yards and two touchdowns.

• Defensively, South Alabama is allowing 24.7 points per game and 397.5 yards per contest on the season.

• Linebacker Riley Cole leads the Jaguars with 53 total tackles, 5.0 tackles-for-loss, and 2.0 sacks this season and is followed by safety Keith Gallmon and linebacker Nick Mobley with 46 tackles apiece.

TAMING THE WILD-WILD WEST

• The Chanticleers are 2-0 this season versus the Sun Belt West Division with wins over Arkansas State (Oct. 3) and at then-No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14).

• In fact, the 52-23 home win over the Arkansas State Red Wolves was the Chanticleers’ first in the all-time series.

HOME SWEET HOME

• The Chanticleers’ winning percentage of .7115 (74-30) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 30th overall among all FBS schools and their winning percentages at their current home stadium.

NEAR PERFECTION

• The “Teal Team 6” offense nearly had a perfect game last time out in the 51-0 win at Georgia State (Oct. 31).

• The Chants scored on eight of their 11 offensive drives, punting once and fumbling another drive, and did not allow a sack for the contest.

• Coastal was 2-of-2 on fourth-down conversions, 7-of-11 on third-down conversions, and held the ball for 41:04 minutes on offense.

• The offense totaled 530 yards of offense, averaged 5.3 yards per rush, 13.3 yards per pass completion, and 7.0 yards per play over their 76 plays for the game.

• CCU totaled 30 first downs, 15 on the ground, 14 through the air, and one via penalty, which matched Georgia State’s total 30 passing yards for the game.

DOMINATING “D”

• The Coastal defense dominated the Georgia State Panthers from start to finish in the 51-0 win last week in Atlanta, Ga. (Oct. 31).

• The Chants shut out an opponent for the first time since 2015, blanking the Panthers who entered the game as the top-scoring offense in the Sun Belt at 42.0 points per game.

• Coastal’s defense held GSU to 106 total yards for the game, 76 rushing and 30 passing, well below the Panthers’ average of 466.5 yards per contest prior to the game.

• The 106 total yards allowed are the fewest in CCU’s FBS history, breaking the previous record of 117 yards allowed versus Norfolk State (Sept. 14, 2019) last year.

• The 76 rushing yards allowed are the second-fewest this season as CCU held Arkansas State (Oct. 3) to just 36 yards on the ground earlier this season.

• The 30 passing yards are the fewest allowed in a single game in the Chants’ FBS history and the fourth-fewest in the program’s 18-year history.

• The Panthers also recorded just five first downs for the game, which is tied for the fewest allowed by a Chants’ defense in the program’s FBS history (Norfolk State – 2019).

