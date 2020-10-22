Coastal football preparing for Sun Belt foe Georgia Southern on Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – The nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina football team will return to the “Surf Turf” to host a pivotal Sun Belt Conference East Division showdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon ET. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.





NATIONALLY RANKED

• For the first time in the program’s young FBS history, the Chanticleers were nationally ranked this week coming in at No. 24 in the Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports and No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

• The top 25 national ranking is the first for the Chanticleers in the program’s Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history (since 2017).

• The Chanticleers were last nationally ranked in the top 25 in 2016 when they spent the entire season in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) STATS Top 25 poll while playing an FCS schedule and transitioning from the FCS to the FBS level.

AMERICA’S TEAM

• With Saturday afternoon’s contest versus Georgia Southern (Oct. 24) set to air on ESPNU, Coastal Carolina will have played all five of its games in 2020 on national television.

• CCU’s road contest on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Georgia State will also be televised on ESPNU.

BREAKING THROUGH THE SUN BELT

• Coastal is off to a 2-0 start in conference play for the first time since joining the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017.

• The Chants are looking to go 3-0 in Sun Belt play for the first time in program history with a win on Saturday versus Georgia Southern.

• Coastal has not won more than two conference games in any season since joining the Sun Belt in 2017.

YEAR CONFERENCE OVERALL

2017 2-6 3-9

2018 2-6 5-7

2019 2-6 5-7

2020 2-0 4-0

GOING STREAKING

• Coastal’s current four-game winning streak this season is the longest single-season winning streak for the Chants since moving to the FBS level in 2017.

2020

09/12/20 at Kansas W, 38-23

09/18/20 Campbell W, 43-21

10/03/20 Arkansas State W, 52-23

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

• The last time the Chants’ won five games in a row was in 2016, their last season playing a full FCS schedule when they won seven-straight games to end the season.

• If you go back to the 2019 season, Coastal Carolina has won five-straight games and will be going for its sixth-straight win this week versus Georgia Southern.

11/30/19 Texas State W, 24-21

SERIES VERSUS GEORGIA SOUTHERN

• Georgia Southern has controlled the all-time series versus Coastal Carolina since the two teams first met as FCS members back in 2006.

• The Chants are just 1-5 all-time versus the Eagles on the gridiron with the lone win coming at home in 2017. It was the two teams’ first-ever meeting as Sun Belt Conference foes.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES

• Georgia Southern is 3-1 and 1-1 in Sun Belt play entering Saturday’s contest and is coming off a 41-0 win at home over UMass (Oct. 17) last weekend.

• Georgia Southern’s lone loss this season came on a last-second field goal at No. 19 Louisiana, 20-18, back on Sept. 26.

• Since the conference loss at Louisiana (Sept. 26), the Eagles have outscored their opponents 76-30 over the last two games.

• Led by veteran quarterback Shai Werts (44 carries, 297 yards, 2 TDs) the GS pistol triple option is averaging 281.3 yards per game on the ground which is first in the Sun Belt and fourth nationally.

• Running backs J.D. King (72 carries, 423 yards, 3 TDs), Wesley Kennedy III (27 carries, 199 yards, 3 TDs), and Logan Wright (22 carries, 125 yards, TD) all have over 100 rushing yards on the season and have found the end zone this year.

• The GS defense has not allowed many points this season, as the Eagles are allowing just 19.0 points per game this year which is first in the Sun Belt and 12th nationally.

• Redshirt senior linebacker Rashad Byrd leads the team defensively with 26 total tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss while secondary members Java’n Singletary (21 tackles) and Derrick Canteen (19 tackles) are second and third, respectively.

OFFENSE VS. DEFENSE

• Coastal has the number two scoring offense in the Sun Belt at 40.8 points per game which also ranks 11th nationally.

• Georgia Southern has the number one ranked scoring defense in the Sun Belt, allowing just 19.0 points per game this season which also ranks 12th nationally.

RUNS ALL DAY LONG

• You can expect a lot of running plays on Saturday as the Chants and Eagles are both averaging over 200 rushing yards per game this season.

• Georgia Southern leads the Sun Belt and is fourth nationally in rushing yards per game this season at 281.0 per contest.

• Coastal is fourth in the league and 20th nationally with an average of 201.8 yards per game on the ground this season.

BATTLE OF T.O.P

• Georgia Southern and Coastal are No. 1 and No. 2 in the Sun Belt in time of possession this season.

• The Eagles lead the Sun Belt and the nation with a time of possession of 35:12 this season.

• The Chanticleers are second in the Sun Belt and rank sixth nationally in time of possession with an average of 33:54 minutes per game.

COMING OFF HISTORIC WIN

• The Chanticleers are coming off a historical win, as Massimo Biscardi’s 40-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in the game gave the Chants the program’s first-ever win over an FBS top 25 nationally-ranked team with the 30-27 win at No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14).

• The Chants, who last played a nationally-ranked top-25 team in 2013, were 0-3 all-time versus the FBS top 25 heading into last week’s game.

• However, prior to last week’s win over No. 21 Louisiana (Oct. 14), the Chants’ previous three games against FBS top 25 nationally-ranked teams came as an FCS member.

08/30/08 at #22 Penn State L, 10-66

09/04/10 at #25 West Virginia L, 0-31

11/23/13 at #11 South Carolina L, 10-70

10/14/20 at #21 Louisiana W, 30-27

HOME COOKING

• The Chanticleers’ winning percentage of .709 (73-30) at home in Brooks Stadium ranks 32nd overall among all FBS schools and their winning percentage at their current home stadium.

