Coastal Football preps for Troy, Homecoming Weekend on campus

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football will kick off the month of November with a Homecoming Weekend tilt with the Troy Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Milestones Mark the Next Two Games

• Coastal Carolina’s next two games, starting with the home contest versus Troy on Saturday, will be milestone marks for the program’s young history.

• Saturday’s game versus Troy will be the program’s 200th game played (125-74).

• Thursday night’s game on Nov. 7 versus Louisiana will mark the program’s 100th home game at Brooks Stadium.

Saturday’s Special Promotions

• Coastal alum and American Idol contestant Elise Testone will sing the National Anthem

• Dollar hot dogs presented by Aramark

• Rally towel giveaway to the CCU students in the student section

• Coastal men’s and women’s basketball autograph signing session during the first half

• Announcement of the Chanticleer Spirit Award winners at halftime

Homecoming Success

• Saturday’s contest versus the Troy Trojans will be Coastal Carolina’s Homecoming Game for 2019.

• The Chanticleers are 10-6 all-time at home on Homecoming Weekend, including winning five-straight victories from 2012 to 2016.

• Since moving to the FBS and the Sun Belt as a full-time member in 2017, the Chants are 0-2 in Homecoming Games with losses to Texas State (2017) and Appalachian State (2018).

Homecoming Games

Date Opponent Result

11-1-03 VMI L, 19-10

11-6-04 Savannah State W, 52-14

10-29-05 VMI W, 38-14

11-4-06 Savannah State W, 66-6

10-27-07 VMI W, 42-35

10-25-08 Stony Brook L, 28-24

11-7-09 Gardner-Webb W, 26-21

10-23-10 Stony Brook L, 38-28

10-22-11 Gardner-Webb L, 26-24

10-27-12 Liberty W, 36-12

11-2-13 Charlotte W, 50-25

10-25-14 Charleston Southern W, 43-22

10-3-15 Alabama A&M W, 55-0

10-22-16 Central Connecticut State W, 33-25

10-28-17 Texas State L, 27-7

11-3-18 Appalachian State L, 23-7

707 Indoor Range Providing Discounted Tickets All Year Long

• The 707 Indoor Range is the presenting sponsor for discounted tickets for all first responders throughout the 2019-20 season for a select number of Coastal Carolina home football, men’s and women’s basketball and baseball games.

• First responders can redeem their discounted tickets in person at the Chanticleer Athletic Ticket Office (located in Arcadia Hall) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the Brooks Stadium Ticket Booths on game days.

Series Versus the Trojans

• Coastal Carolina is winless versus the Troy Trojans, entering Saturday’s contest at 0-2 all-time versus the Sun Belt Conference East Division foe.

• The Chanticleers have given up 42 points or more in each of the two games versus the Trojans in the series history.

Date Location Result

11-11-17 at Coastal Carolina L, 42-17

09-29-18 at Troy L, 45-21

Scouting Troy

• Troy, who is in its first season under head coach Chip Lindsey, enters the weekend at 3-4 overall and 1-2 in Sun Belt Conference play.

• The Trojans, who are coming off a 52-33 road loss at Georgia State last Saturday (Oct. 26), are 1-2 in true road contests this season with the lone road win coming at winless Akron (0-8) on Sept. 21.

• The offense has not been the issue for the Trojans this season, as Troy is third in the league in total offense with an average of 457.6 yards per game led by the number one passing offense in the Sun Belt with an average of 309.7 yards per contest, which also ranks 13th nationally.

• The Troy offense is second in the Sun Belt in red zone offense, scoring on 28-of-32 (87.5 percent) possessions inside the opponent’s 20 on the year.

• Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker is leading the high-powered offense with a Sun Belt-best 18 passing touchdowns on the season. He also leads the Sun Belt in passing yards (2,091), passing yards per game (298.7), completions per game (25.29), yards per pass attempt (7.8) and total offense per outing (308.4).

• Five different receivers have hauled in 20 passes or more from Barker on the season led by Kaylon Geiger’s team-high 41 catches for 486 yards and four scores. However, Khalil McClain (28 rec., 365 yds.) leads the Trojans with six receiving touchdowns, while Reggie Todd (23 rec., 366 yds.) and Tray Eafford (17 rec., 270 yds.) are both averaging a team-high 15.9 yards per reception on the season.

• On the ground, DK Billingsley has carried the bulk-load out of the backfield for the Trojans, as he leads the team with 533 yards and seven touchdowns on 100 rushing attempts.

• The Trojans’ defense ranks in the middle of the pack in the Sun Belt, as Troy ranks sixth in total defense (409.3 ypg) and seventh in scoring defense (32.1 ppg) despite holding opponents to only 135.7 yards per game on the ground which ranks second overall in the Sun Belt.

Something Has Got To Give

• The Chants have the top-ranked passing defense in the Sun Belt, allowing just 145.6 yards per game through the air this season which ranks fifth nationally.

• Troy has the No. 1 ranked passing offense in the Sun Belt entering play this weekend, throwing for an average of 309.7 yards per game on the year which ranks 13th nationally.

• Coastal has the No. 1 ranked defense in terms of yards allowed per game in the Sun Belt, surrendering just 325.6 yards per contest on the season. However, the Trojans have the third-best offense in the league with an average of 457.6 yards per outing for the year.

Ground Game = Key

• The rushing attack has been a key to the Chants’ success this season, as Coastal has rushed for over 170 yards in each of its three wins this season.

• The Chants have made the ground game a priority in their wins as well, as they have run the ball 46 times or more in each of their three wins on the year.

• However, in their four losses, the Chants are averaging less than 35 rushing attempts per contest and have totaled just 459 yards on the ground combined.

Handing Out TDs

• Coastal has shared the wealth when it comes to scoring this season, as 13 different players have scored or accounted for at least one touchdown.

Fourth Down Success

• CCU was solid on fourth downs in 2018, as the offense ranked first in the Sun Belt and 10th nationally in fourth-down conversions at 11-of-16 (69 percent).

• The success has continued in the 2019 season thus far, as the Chants are 14-of-15 (93.3 percent) on fourth-down attempts this year, which is second in both the Sun Belt and nationally.

Leaders of the Pack

• The Coastal defense ranks among the league and nation’s best in several different statistical categories this season.

STAT SBC NCAA

Passing Yards Allowed (YPG) 145.6 1st 5th

Total Defense (YPG) 325.6 1st 27th

First Downs Defense 125 2nd 17th

Interceptions 7 2nd 45th

Scoring Defense (PPG) 27.0 3rd 63rd

Team TFL per Game 6.0 4th 63rd

Double-Digit Stops

• Over the Chants’ last two games, Coastal has had four defensive players finish with double-digit tackles a total of five times.

• Linebacker Teddy Gallagher tied his career-high with 14 total stops versus Georgia State (Oct. 12) only to top that with 15 tackles at Georgia Southern (Oct. 19) the following week. His 15 tackles were the most by a Chant defender since Shane Johnson tallied 19 stops versus Texas State in 2017.

• Defensive tackle C.J. Brewer notched 13 tackles, also a career-high, including one tackle-for-loss, and had a pair of quarterback hurries versus the Panthers (Oct. 12), while fellow defensive lineman Tarron Jackson racked up 10 tackles, another career-high, and included a nine-yard sack, a forced fumble, and two quarterback hurries in the same game.

• Linebacker Michael Makins made the best of his time on the field at Georgia Southern (Oct. 19), as he registered 12 total stops on the day for the Chants.

