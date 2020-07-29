Coastal football remains cautiously optimistic about 2020 season

CONWAY (WBTW) – It’s business as usual, sort of for the Coastal Carolina football team. On Tuesday, they began their Summer Session #2 workouts with part of their squad on campus in the early morning. But there is still plenty of uncertainty moving forward as to what the season and schedule will look like.

“I think they realize now we might not have a football season. We might not have this or that, so I think every time they go out there, there’s a hey this might not happen, let’s make the most of it.” says head coach Jamey Chadwell.

“You know usually you get to the beach and be around all your friends, hang by the pool but we’re just having to get used to sitting inside.” Echos offensive lineman Trey Carter.

“Being stuck at home not knowing if you’re coming back to campus was definitely hard so coming back has been great, not saying it feels normal but at least you feel like you’re getting somewhat back to normal.” says quarterback Fred Payton.

CCU is scheduled to have their first official fall practice on Friday, August the 7th. Their first regular season game is Saturday, September the 5th at South Carolina.