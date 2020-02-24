Coastal football spring game set for 6:30pm on March 5

CONWAY, S.C. – The 2020 Coastal Carolina Football Spring Game is scheduled for Thursday night, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. inside Springs Brooks Stadium.

Admission to the spring scrimmage is free. Gates will open at 5 p.m. ET.

Like in 2019, the Coastal Carolina Athletics Department will have inflatable and activities such as a coloring station, a football skills challenge, and a chance to meet Chauncey, and both the CCU dance and cheer teams down on the “Surf Turf” in the south end zone.

Concessions will be available for the game and fans will have a chance to meet the select Chanticleer players and coaches in an autograph session at the conclusion of the event.

For Coastal Carolina students there will be a meal swipe opportunity for dinner just like at home games during the regular season.

CAF members will have a chance to watch the game from the West Zone which features an expansive lounge area, outdoor covered seating, 28 TVs, and more. Head coach Jamey Chadwell will address the crowd at approximately 5:30 p.m. to talk about the team and the future of the Chanticleer football program. Beer and wine will be available for purchase in the West Zone.

CAF members can register for the Spring Football Game Raffle here https://goccusports.com/sb_output.aspx?form=32. Prizes include lunch with head coach Jamey Chadwell, a chance to throw out the first pitch at a Coastal Carolina baseball game, and a premium parking pass for a Chanticleer baseball game.

Families can join in on the fun and register for the chance to win prizes as well by registering here https://goccusports.com/sb_output.aspx?form=30. Fans can win a family friendly prize pack and the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Coastal Carolina baseball game.

There will also be a Student Tailgate open to all Coastal Carolina students beginning at 5 p.m. in the premium lot just outside of Brooks Stadium. Meal swipes will also be available at the concession stands inside the stadium. Students can register here

https://goccusports.com/sb_output.aspx?form=31 for a chance to win a number of prizes including suite access with food and beverages at a CCU baseball game, t-shirts, tumblers and power banks.

So make plans now to come out and join a great night of football, food, and fun on Thursday night, March 5 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics