Coastal Football takes part in Sun Belt Media Day

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WBTW) – The Coastal football program led by new head coach Jamey Chadwell took part in the Sun Belt Media Day in New Orleans. Chadwell was joined by offensive lineman Trey Carter and defensive lineman Tarron Jackson as they spoke in the morning about the state of their program and looked ahead to what’s in store for 2019 in Conway.

The team was picked to finish in 4th out of 5 teams in the Sun Belt Eastern Division. Appalachian State and Louisiana were voted on to win their respective divisions.

Last season the Chants began the season with a 5-3 mark, before losing their final 4 games to finish 5-7.

CCU will begin practice in early August and their first game will take place at the newly renovated Brooks Stadium on Saturday, August 31 against Eastern Michigan at 3:30pm.

