Coastal football to host Campbell on September 19, 11 games now scheduled this fall

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football will host the Campbell Fighting Camels for the 2020 home opener on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C. The added home contest completes the Chanticleers’ 2020 schedule with 11 games, including six home contests on the “Surf Turf”.



The Sept. 19 matchup will be the second-ever between the Camels and the Chants, as Coastal defeated Campbell 58-21 on a Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018. The game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway, S.C. like originally scheduled due to Hurricane Florence.



With the home contest versus Campbell now set, the Chanticleers will play six games at home this season.



The complete 2020 schedule is below. Game times will be announced at a later date.



2020 Football Schedule

Sept. 12 at Kansas

Sept. 19 vs. Campbell

Oct. 3 vs. Arkansas State *

Oct. 17 at Louisiana *

Oct. 24 vs. Georgia Southern *

Oct. 29 at Georgia State * (Thursday Night – ESPNU)

Nov. 7 vs. South Alabama *

Nov. 14 at Troy *

Nov. 21 vs. Appalachian State *

Nov. 28 at Texas State *

Dec. 5 vs. Liberty

Season Tickets

Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, by going online to www.GoCCUsports.com and clicking on Tickets along the top menu bar.



Season ticket renewal applications are available online and can be accessed by clicking here – LINK.

