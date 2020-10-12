Coastal football to host Georgia Southern at noon on October 24

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina will make its fifth appearance on national television this season, as the Chanticleers will host the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon ET. The game will be televised live on ESPNU.

Single-game tickets for the Georgia Southern contest are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at https://goccusports.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FSG&linkID=coastal&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics