Coastal football to open the season on national TV against Kansas

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team will open up its 2020 season on national television with a season opener between the Chanticleers and the Kansas Jayhawks.

The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports 1 (FS1). Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT. Check here for your local listings https://foxsports1.channelfinder.net/v3a/.



While the game will be televised live, the Kansas athletic department announced earlier this week that fans will not be permitted at the game based on medical recommendations.



Coastal was set to host its first-ever Power 5 opponent at Brooks Stadium in the Jayhawks on Sept. 26. However, due to the Big 12 announcing that its members can play just one home non-conference home game this season, the CCU and KU decided to keep the series alive with Kansas hosting the Chants in 2020.



Now, the Chants will host Kansas on Sept. 11, 2021, inside Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.



The Chanticleers went into Lawrence last season and defeated the Jayhawks 12-7 on Sept. 7 for the program’s first-ever win over a Power 5 opponent.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics