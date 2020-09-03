Coastal football will host Campbell now, Friday, September 18 at 7pm

Jamey Chadwell and the Chanticleers will open the home portion of their schedule on Friday, September 18th at 7pm against Campbell under the lights of Brooks Stadium.

CONWAY, S.C. – The recently scheduled home football contest between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Campbell Fighting Camels has been moved to Friday night, Sept. 18, and will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Brooks Stadium.

The 2020 home opener will be the second-ever matchup between the Camels and the Chants, as Coastal defeated Campbell 58-21 on a Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2018. That game was moved up four days and relocated to Buies Creek, N.C. instead of Conway, S.C. like originally scheduled due to Hurricane Florence.

Attendance guidelines and protocols will be announced at a later date.



An updated 2020 schedule is below. The remaining game times will follow the normal 12- or six-day TV selection process throughout the season.

2020 Coastal Carolina Football Schedule

9/12 at Kansas – 10 p.m. ET

9/18 Campbell – 7 p.m. ET (Moved from 9/19)

10/3 Arkansas State – TBA

10/17 at Louisiana – TBA

10/24 Georgia Southern – TBA

10/31 at Georgia State – TBA (Moved from 10/29)

11/7 South Alabama – TBA

11/14 at Troy – TBA

11/21 Appalachian State – TBA

11/28 at Texas State – TBA

12/5 Liberty – TBA

