Coastal football wraps up spring practice with annual game at Brooks Stadium

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina football team wrapped up its 2020 spring practice season with its annual Spring Game under the lights at Brooks Stadium on a rainy Thursday night.



The Chants, which divided the drives up by teams in team Coastal and team Carolina, ended the game tied at 7-7 after 14 series.



The Carolina squad scored on its first drive of the game, taking the ball 60 yards on four plays highlighted by a 33-yard pass and catch from quarterback Grayson McCall to wide receiver Deon Fountain followed by a 23-yard catch by wideout Rob Morrow on a pass across the middle from McCall to put the offense at first-and-goal from the two-yard line.



On the next play, freshman running back CJ Beasley plunged up the middle for a two-yard score to put Carolina up 7-0 following an extra-point from Massimo Biscardi.



Coastal looked to answer the score on its next offensive possession, as the offense drove the ball down to the 28-yard line before the defense came up with a big stop on third-and-nine to force a field goal attempt. The field goal sailed low and wide of the uprights in the rain to give the defense its second stop over the first three series of play.



The defense would come up with a turnover on the next series, as cornerback Damari Kelly picked off a pass down the left sideline, before another defensive stop this time against Carolina gave them their third stop over the five offensive series.



Coastal then knotted the score up in its fourth offensive possession, as quarterback Zachary Stevens connected with running back Quasim Porter out of the backfield for a 33-yard catch and score to tie the game up at 7-7.



With the rain beginning to pick up, the coaches cut the scrimmage short due to the safety of the players.



The “Black Swarm” defense played well, totaling 10 defense stops and one turnover with the Kelly interception.



The defense added four tackles-for-loss, four sacks, and five pass breakups while also forcing two missed field goals.



The offense picked up 14 first downs and totaled seven plays of 10 yards or more on the night.



Coastal Carolina will open up the 2020 season on the road at South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 5, in Columbia, S.C.



Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office at 843-347-8499, by going online to www.GoCCUsports.com and clicking on Tickets along the top menu bar or by visiting the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office located in Arcadia Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics