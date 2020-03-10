Coastal men fall to App State in round 2 of the Sun Belt Tournament, 70-65

BOONE, N.C. – DeVante’ Jones poured in a game-high 29 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell to Appalachian State 70-65 in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
The Chants (16-17) outshot the Mountaineers 47-42 percent from the field, but it was the free throw discrepancy that helped push the Mountaineers (18-14) to the five-point victory. App State was able to shoot 38 free throws making 22, while the Chants only attempt seven making five.
Tyrell Gumbs-Frater came off the bench to score 12 points as CCU hit 27-of-57 field goals and were six-of-17 (35%) on their threes. They also shot 72 percent at the free throw line, but with the limited attempts were outscored by 17 from the charity stripe.
Isaac Johnson scored 24 to lead the Mountaineers while O’Shawen Williams and Justin Forrest scored 13 each. Hunter Seacat also reach double-digits with 12 points.
The Chants defense held Appalachian to only 42 percent (22-53) shooting from the field and only hit 20 percent (4-20) of their three-point attempts, and only made 60 percent of their free throws.
The Chants carried a 37-22 lead into the locker room at halftime as they shot 55 percent (16-29) from the field. They also hit five of their 10 three-point field goals.
Jones led the way with 14 first-half points with Gumbs-Frater coming off the bench to add eight and Garrick Green scoring five.
Johnson led the way for the Mountaineers with nine points with Williams and Seacat adding five each.
App struggled from the field only connecting on 27 percent of their shots and only one of their 12 three-point attempts.
