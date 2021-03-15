Coastal men’s basketball accepts invitation to the CBI tournament

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball earned an at-large bid into the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed and will face the No. 10 seed Rutgers. The first-round Midwest Region matchup will take place on Friday, Mar. 19 at a to-be-announced time, network and location. All games in the 2021 Tournament are being held in the Indianapolis area. The winner will take on the winner of a matchup between (2) Houston and (15) Cleveland State.

This marks the second time in the last four seasons that Head Coach Brad Brownell has the Tigers advancing to the NCAA Tournament. Overall, Brownell this will be Brownell’s sixth NCAA Tournament, and third at Clemson. The Tigers will be making their 13th appearance overall. All have taken place since 1980.